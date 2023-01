Bet 1: Back Sunderland @ 7/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Black Cats are thriving in the Championship, despite only just being promoted from League One.

Tony Mowbray has them up in fourth place, and they have won four of their last six games - including their two over Christmas.

Away from home it's 11 points from a possible 15 of late, and they won 4-1 at Wigan on Thursday.

Blackpool are their hosts this afternoon, and they haven't won since the end of October. Since then it's played eight, drawn three and lost five, and even at Bloomfield Road it's just one point from their four latest outings.

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 19/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Sky Blues were held at home by Cardiff during the week, and Mark Robins will be hoping they can return to winning ways today - especially as they were beaten at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

They are unbeaten at the CBS Arena since the end of October - winning four of their six matches.

Bristol City are the visitors today, and they have also faltered in their last two games - failing to score in both of their festive appearances. They have also won just one of their last nine.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Chelsea @ 19/20 - KO 16:30 GMT

Chelsea returned to action with a much needed win over Bournemouth, scoring early and comfortably winning 2-0.

They face another promoted club this afternoon, but the City Ground isn't an easy ground to go to, and I am expecting both teams to score.

Steve Cooper's hosts are unbeaten in four in front of their own fans, and they have only failed to find the net in one of their eight at home.