Attacking talent to shine

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 3/4 - KO 16:30 BST

There were opening weekend wins for both Chelsea and Spurs, and these two rivals now meet at Stamford Bridge.

I am expecting a close return on Antonio Conte's return to his former club, but I can definitely see both teams scoring.

Thomas Tuchel's men are known for their excellent defence, but the visitors will have the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on the field, giving them one of the best attacks in Europe.

Roma to lay down an early marker

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Roma finished sixth in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge of them, but they did win the Europa Conference League, and they are fourth favourites to lift the Scudetto this year.

They have a relatively straightforward task in their campaign opener, as they are away at the team who finished 17th last term.

Salernitana lost just one of their last eight matches to survive by just a single point, but overall last year, they were beaten 10 times on this ground - including a 0-4 drubbing from Mourinho's men.

Real juggernaut to continue

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 4/9 - KO 21:00 BST

UD Almeria are back in La Liga for the first time since 2015, but you have to feel that the reigning Segunda Division champions are up against it tonight - even with home advantage.

Real Madrid are the visitors, and not only did they win this division last season, they also lifted yet another Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti has turned the side back into winners, and they added more silverware to their trophy cabinet during the week - beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup.