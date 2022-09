Classic rivalry to produce another classic

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man United v Arsenal @ 4/7 - KO 16:30 BST

A classic rivalry resumes at Old Trafford this afternoon, and for the first time in a long time, both teams are in form at the same time.

United made it three wins on the bounce at Leicester during the week, and while the performance was far from polished, it adds to the momentum that Erik ten Hag is building.

Arsenal travel north with a perfect record - five wins from five - and two of those came on the road.

Mikel Arteta's men have scored at least twice in every game this term, and while the hosts have kept two clean sheets in a row, I can't imagine them making it three.

Roma to earn a statement win

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Udinese started their season with a 4-2 defeat at AC Milan, but they have gone unbeaten since - drawing with Salernitana, before beating both Monza and Fiorentina.

They face a tough assignment this evening though, with Jose Mourinho's Roma having not lost yet this year - winning three and drawing one.

The draw was a very good point at Juventus, and they look like title contenders this season. To strengthen that claim, I expect them to beat Udinese tonight.

Valencia to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Valencia @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Valencia have lost their last two, but they were narrow 1-0 defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, and they can bounce back tonight against Getafe.

The visitors have taken just one point from their opening three outings, and they have managed just a single goal, despite conceding six of their own.

Gennaro Gattuso's hosts have already beaten Girona here this term, and Getafe lost 3-1 to them a fortnight ago.