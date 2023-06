It's the Nations League Final tonight at a neutral venue in Rotterdam, and as far as I am concerned, it could be held in Liverpool or Rome and Spain would still come out on top.

Luis de la Fuente has won two of his three matches in charge of the international men's team, and the latest was a 2-1 success over Italy in the semi-finals of this competition.

Croatia finished third in the World Cup, but I just see them as a side that benefit from their opponent underperforming. Clearly they deserve credit for their results over the last five years or so, but if Spain perform, there should only be one winner.

The most recent meeting between the pair was in the delayed Euros of 2021, and it was that dramatic game where Spain surrendered a 3-1 lead late in the day, but ended up winning 5-3 after extra-time.

Sport Recife are still trying to make it back to the Brazilian top flight, and their latest attempt sees them in sixth place in Serie B, with 21 points from their 10 outings to date.

Their opponents tonight are the third placed, Vila Nova, and while they are three points better off, the selection do have a game in hand - in fact, if they win all of their games in hand over the five teams above them, they would be joint top.

The hosts have won all five of their home matches this term - racking up 14 goals in the process. The visitors have won three of their five on the road, but they did lose at Ponte Preta, and those three successes came against teams who are currently in the bottom seven of the division.