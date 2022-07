Students won't be taught a lesson

Bet 1: Back UCD to Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

University College Dublin are currently bottom of the Irish Premier Division in their bid to retain their top flight status following last season's promotion from the First Division.

Andrew Myler's side put four straight defeats behind them last time though to win 2-0 at Sligo Rovers, and I make them a good bet to avoid defeat at home today.

Their opponents are Shelbourne, with Shels also back in the top flight following promotion. They have done much better - 16 points more from one game fewer - but it's three defeats from their last five, and five from six on the road.

Finn Harps to have their strings pulled

Bet 2: Back Dundalk to Win & BTTS @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Dundalk are third in the Irish Premier Division, and while they are still in touch with the leaders, a run of just one win in four has seen them drop to nine points off the pace.

I expect the Lilywhites to be victorious on their own patch this evening though, as their record at Oriel Park is nine wins and two draws from 11 played. Their last three wins were all to nil, but their four victories prior to that all saw them concede.

The visitors are Finn Harps, and they are second from bottom. They are in dreadful form, but it's worth noting that they have only failed to find the net in one of their last five away from home.

No relief for Recife in Brazil

Bet 3: Back Sampaio Correa @ 7/5 - KO 01:30 BST (Sat)

The goals have dried up for Sport Recife, and they continue to draw far too many games. With a tough assignment in Brazil's Serie B tonight, I expect them to be beaten.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine in front of their own fans this term, with their six latest appearances yielding wins - scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Sport are higher in the league and only lost four times this term, but they are winless in six on the road - firing blanks on four occasions.