Bet 1: Back BTTS in Fulham v Wolves @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Fulham were one of the favourites for relegation, but after 24 games, they are up in sixth place, and through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Marco Silva's men head into tonight's fixture with Wolves on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions, with their latest three outings ending in victory.

Julen Lopetegui has certainly improved Wolves since he joined the club towards the end of last year, but they did fall to a poor defeat at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

I am expecting both teams to score at Craven Cottage, with this selection having landed in three of Fulham's last five at home in the league. The same can be said for five of Wolves' last six away from home.

Bet 2: Back Real Betis @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Betis are odds-against to win at Elche this evening, and that is an offer I simply can't refuse.

The hosts have managed to pick up just nine points from a possible 66 this season, and while Pablo Machín has steadied the ship a little bit, he has been in charge now since November.

Their last two matches saw them lose - including a 0-1 defeat here to Espanyol, most recently.

Betis are up in fifth, pushing for a place in next season's Champions League. They put a couple of defeats behind them to win their last two, and away from home it's three victories from their last four.

Bet 3: Back Lille @ 4/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Lille are short odds to beat Brest tonight, but with home advantage, I really can't see it being too much of an issue.

Paulo Fonseca's hosts are sixth in Ligue One, and they haven't been beaten in front of their own fans since August. Since then they have won six and drawn three in the league, and they have kept clean sheets in their last two.

Brest are hovering just above the relegation zone, and they head into this game on the back of two defeats. They haven't won yet in February, and they are winless in five on their travels - scoring just one goal.