Goals to flow in Austria

Bet 1: Back BTTS in RB Salzburg v AC Milan @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST

RB Salzburg are always an entertaining team, with their games full of goals.

In the Champions League last season, eight of their 10 fixtures saw this selection land, and while they have been keeping clean sheets in their domestic games, this is clearly a step-up in opposition.

AC Milan came out on top in a five goal thriller in the Milan Derby at the weekend, and Italian football is now usually very good for goals. They didn't make it out of a tough group last year, but BTTS backers would have collected in four of their six outings.

No Spanish worries for City

Bet 2: Back Man City @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester City's quest for that all elusive Champions League starts tonight, and I can't see them having any issues in Seville.

The hosts have made a really poor start to their campaign, and the loss of key players has certainly hurt them.

Julen Lopetegui's men have taken just one point from a possible 12, and even though City were held at Aston Villa and Newcastle recently, it's hard to imagine them not proving too strong here.

Men against Bhoys

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Celtic have come on leaps and bounds under Ange Postecoglou, but they don't have much big match experience in Europe, so while they thrashed Rangers at the weekend, I can't see them matching their rivals' European exploits just yet.

Real Madrid are the current holders, and they are well equipped to deal with what will be a hostile atmosphere at Celtic Park.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won all four of their La Liga outings so far this term, and they also won the Super Cup.