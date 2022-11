Bees to be stung without Ivan Toney.

Sky Blues to put an end to Watford's winning run.

Toffees to delight the Goodison faithful.

Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest are bottom of the table, and they were beaten 5-0 at Arsenal last weekend, however they are a good bet to beat Brentford at home today.

The Bees are winless in three - scoring just one goal - and they are without the suspended Ivan Toney here.

Thomas Frank's men are yet to record an away victory this term, and the hosts are actually unbeaten in two in front of their own fans - including a win over Liverpool last time.

Bet 2: Back Coventry & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

Watford are in seventh place in the Championship and Coventry are 20th, but if the Sky Blues win today, and then pick up maximum points in their two games in hand, they would be level on points with the Hornets.

Mark Robins' visitors have improved following a slow start to the campaign, winning four of their last six matches, and losing just one.

Admittedly, Slaven Bilić does have Watford on a roll, with three wins on the bounce, but the visitors will be a tough nut to crack here, and I think they can take something back to the Midlands.

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 29/20 - KO 17:30 GMT

Everton put a trio of defeats behind them towards the end of October, as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and then drew 0-0 at Fulham.

They host Leicester in today's tea-time kick-off, and with Frank Lampard's side having won two of their last three at Goodison Park, I think they are a shade overpriced to beat Leicester.

The Foxes had improved to beat Leeds and Wolves, but those two teams were out of form at the time, and while a 0-1 home loss to Man City can be forgiven, it is still a momentum checker.