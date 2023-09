West Brom set for another long journey home

Warnock to exit in style

Millwall to bounce back from weekend loss

The Hornets put a run of four winless Championship games behind them when they returned from the international break on Saturday, as they beat Birmingham 2-0 at home.

They are back at Vicarage Road tonight, and they appear to be a slightly generous price to beat a West Brom side that are poor travellers.

The Baggies are winless on the road this term, and it's just three away victories since the turn of 2023.

Neil Warnock has announced that this will be his last game in charge of the Terriers, and with two wins from their last two, I am expecting the veteran manager to go out on a high.

Stoke are the visitors to the John Smith's Stadium, and after looking promising in the first couple of weeks, they have since gone on to lose their last three - all without scoring a goal.

The Potters are zero for three on their travels this season, and they are yet to find the net. So with wins over West Brom and Rotherham fresh in the memory, Warnock should be able to ride off into the sunset with a final three points.

Millwall will be looking to bounce back from a very disappointing 0-3 home defeat to Leeds on Sunday, but the should be capable of beating Rotherham at the Den.

Prior to that weekend setback, the hosts had beaten Stoke and drawn at Birmingham. They are yet to hit the heights of last season, but this is one of the easier fixtures in the division.

The Millers are fourth from bottom and they have lost four of their last six this term. Away from home it's been 4-1, 2-1 and 2-0 losses, and they were beaten here on New Year's Day by a 3-0 scoreline.