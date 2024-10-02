The Daily Acca: Villa to avoid defeat in this 11/2 shot
It's an 11/26.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with two selections from the Championship accompanying one from the big Champions League fixture at Villa Park.
Blades to cut through Swansea
Another away defeat for the Owls
Emery's Villa to thwart Bayern Munich
Leg 1 Sheffield United (90mins) @ 8/131.61 (19:45)
The Blades saw their three match winning streak come to an end at Portsmouth on Saturday, but the goalless draw extended their unbeaten run, as they are yet to lose in the league since their relegation to the Championship.
Tonight they host a Swansea side that are up to 11th in the table having taken seven points from the last nine available, but it is worth noting that two of those came at home.
They did win at Coventry during that run, but they were beaten in both of their other away games this season, and the hosts should have too much strength for them at Bramall Lane.
Leg 2 Bristol City (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
Bristol City have had a relatively average start to their campaign, as they have won two, lost two and drawn three of their matches thus far.
A home fixture against a Sheffield Wednesday side that have already been beaten four times this year looks quite appealing on paper, even if the Owls just beat West Brom at the weekend.
Danny Röhl's men have played three and lost three on the road, whereas the Robins have picked up seven of their nine points in their three home matches this season.
Leg 3 Aston Villa to Win or Draw @ (11/10] (20:00)
Aston Villa cruised to a 0-3 victory at Young Boys in their debut fixture in the Champions League since it transformed from the European Cup, and while they face much superior opposition this evening, I fancy them to avoid defeat at Villa Park.
Bayern Munich head to England having won all bar one of their competitive matches this season, but other than Leverkusen who they drew with at the weekend, they haven't faced an opponent at the same level as Unai Emery's side.
Emery is a master of European competition, and his team could be dark horses to go quite far this year, and they can really prove that by gaining at least a point against one of the top clubs in the tournament here.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 41pts
Returned: 24.87pts
P/L: -16.13pts
