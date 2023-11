Southampton to pick up another win

Foxes to take three points from Hillsborough

Ipswich to bounce back to form

The Saints were held at Huddersfield at the weekend, but the draw did at least extend their unbeaten run to nine, and they won six of those matches.

Tonight they entertain a Bristol City side that have taken seven points from the last nine available, with new manager, Liam Manning, presiding over the last two of them.

They face a very good Southampton side tonight though, and their recent record on the road isn't great - three defeats from their last five.

Leicester put a couple of defeats behind them by beating Watford at the King Power on Saturday, and while it wasn't a convincing victory, they should really be able to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Owls are bottom of the table with just six points from 17 fixtures, and they have already been beaten 13 times. They have lost their last three, and in their latest home game, they were thrashed 0-4 by Millwall.

The Foxes have won seven of their eight on the road this term, and their sole defeat came at the Riverside, against an in-form, Middlesbrough.

Ipswich's form has tailed off in recent weeks, and they returned from the international break with a 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns. That can be forgiven though, and at Portman Road, they should be able to return to winning ways.

Kieran McKenna's men have been victorious in seven of their eight at home, and their only loss was against Leeds, which was back in August.

Millwall are the visitors, and they lost 0-3 at home to Coventry at the weekend. They are actually unbeaten in six on the road, but that loss would have damaged their confidence, and they would have preferred an easier fixture.