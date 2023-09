The Gunners need to bounce back from their disappointing 2-2 draw here with Fulham last weekend, but they are up against an underperforming, Man United team, and I expect them to get the job done.

United scraped past Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford last Saturday, and they were also fortunate to beat Wolves in their other home match this season. They lost 2-0 at Spurs in-between, and if Arsenal are anywhere near their best, it's hard to imagine the visitors taking anything back up north.

Empoli have lost both of their Serie A matches this term, and they are yet to even score a league goal. They did manage to score in the Coppa italia, but they were still beaten 1-2 at home by a Serie B club.

They host Juventus this evening, with the Turin based side having taken four points from a possible six - including a 0-3 away victory at Udinese. Massimiliano Allegri's men had a disappointing campaign last year, so they will be keen to continue their good start to this one.

Osasuna had a nightmare of a midweek, as they blew a 0-2 lead at Club Brugge in Europa Conference League Qualifying, to draw 2-2 and exit 4-3 on aggregate.

Things have been a bit better in La Liga, as they have won two of their three fixtures to date, but it is worth noting that they were beaten 0-2 here by Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe in their season opener, but it's been victories over Cadiz and Villarreal since, and they scored four goals at the latter last week.