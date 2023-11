Preston to come up short at the Riverside

Sky Blues to make it back to back wins

Cardiff to land the odds at home

Middlesbrough fell to a disappointing 3-2 loss at Bristol City at the weekend, but they are back on home soil tonight, and I expect them to beat Preston.

Ryan Lowe's men were beaten at home by Cardiff on Saturday, and it's three defeats from their last four on the road. They did win at Blackburn on their latest away trip, but they likely raised their game as it was a local derby.

Michael Carrick's side have been victorious in four of their last five at the Riverside, and they can continue that positive trend by following up their win over Leicester City in their last home match.

Mark Robins would have been worried prior to Saturday, as his Sky Blues team hadn't won since the beginning of October. They put in a fantastic performance to win 0-3 at Millwall though, and they can kick on from that at home to Plymouth this evening.

Argyle are yet to record an away win since their promotion from League One - losing five of their eight played.

Coventry were strong at the CBS Arena last term, and although wins have been thin on the ground this season, only West Brom have beaten them here.

West Brom are the favourites to beat Cardiff tonight, but I see it slightly differently, and I think that the Bluebirds are the value at odds of 7/42.75.

The Baggies are only two points better off than them in the Championship, and the Welsh club picked up a fantastic three points at Deepdale on Saturday. They have won five of their last seven at home, and I have concerns about West Brom's away record.

The visitors have only won twice on their travels this season, and they were beaten at St Mary's most recently. Since the turn of the calendar year, they have lost 10 of their 19 away league games.