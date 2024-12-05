The Daily Acca: Spurs to win in this 16/1 shot

Fulham to lose at home

Lazio to book their place in the last eight

Spurs to bounce back at Bournemouth

Fulham are the favourites to beat Brighton this evening, but I think that the visitors are a bit overpriced, and I am taking a chance on them winning at Craven Cottage.

The hosts have actually lost two of their last three here, with both Aston Villa and Wolves beating them convincingly. Marco Silva's side did play well in their 1-1 draw at Spurs on Sunday, but Tottenham were below par that day.

The Seagulls were held by Southampton on Friday, but prior to that it had been two wins, and two of their last three on the road have resulted in victory.

Lazio and Napoli meet in Rome tonight for a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, and I am edging towards a home win.

Both of these clubs are enjoying good campaigns to date, and while Lazio saw their eight match unbeaten run come to an end last time, I am willing to forgive them that away loss to Parma.

Napoli are the current league leaders, and have just beaten Roma and Torino 1-0, but they actually have Lazio at home in Serie A this weekend, so they could potentially have one eye on that fixture, at the expense of this one.

The Cherries returned to form with a 2-4 victory at Molineux at the weekend, but I like Spurs' chances at the Vitality, and I am backing my second away win of the night in the Premier League.

It has to be said that Ange Postecoglou's men were poor against Fulham, but they were without Dominic Solanke, and he should be fit to return tonight - and he will be motivated to score against his former club.

The visitors have already won at Old Trafford and the Etihad this term, and the hosts were beaten here by Brighton last time.