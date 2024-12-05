The Daily Acca: Spurs to win in this 16/1 shot
Paul Robinson has put together a near 16/117.00 Daily Acca for tonight's footballing action, and his treble starts with an away win for Brighton.
-
Fulham to lose at home
-
Lazio to book their place in the last eight
-
Spurs to bounce back at Bournemouth
Leg 1 Brighton (90mins) @ 15/82.88 (19:30)
Fulham are the favourites to beat Brighton this evening, but I think that the visitors are a bit overpriced, and I am taking a chance on them winning at Craven Cottage.
The hosts have actually lost two of their last three here, with both Aston Villa and Wolves beating them convincingly. Marco Silva's side did play well in their 1-1 draw at Spurs on Sunday, but Tottenham were below par that day.
The Seagulls were held by Southampton on Friday, but prior to that it had been two wins, and two of their last three on the road have resulted in victory.
Leg 2 Lazio (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (20:00)
Lazio and Napoli meet in Rome tonight for a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, and I am edging towards a home win.
Both of these clubs are enjoying good campaigns to date, and while Lazio saw their eight match unbeaten run come to an end last time, I am willing to forgive them that away loss to Parma.
Napoli are the current league leaders, and have just beaten Roma and Torino 1-0, but they actually have Lazio at home in Serie A this weekend, so they could potentially have one eye on that fixture, at the expense of this one.
Leg 3 Tottenham (90mins) @ 6/42.50 (20:15)
The Cherries returned to form with a 2-4 victory at Molineux at the weekend, but I like Spurs' chances at the Vitality, and I am backing my second away win of the night in the Premier League.
It has to be said that Ange Postecoglou's men were poor against Fulham, but they were without Dominic Solanke, and he should be fit to return tonight - and he will be motivated to score against his former club.
The visitors have already won at Old Trafford and the Etihad this term, and the hosts were beaten here by Brighton last time.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 81pts
Returned: 85.05pts
P/L: +4.05pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder