Tired Newcastle to be turned over

Brest to be best in Ligue One

Spurs to return to winning ways

Everton bounced back from their disappointing home defeat to Manchester United by winning 0-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and given that they were in good form before that United reverse, I think they are overpriced to beat Newcastle.

Sean Dyche's side will have an us against the world mentality following their 10 point deduction, and it also means that they really need the points to climb away from the relegation zone.

It's hard to knock Newcastle's form, but they have had a lot of games, have still got plenty of injuries, and they are actually winless in three on the road in the Premier League - losing three of their six this term.

The international break came at the right time for Brest, as they had just lost three games in a row. Victories over Montpellier and Clermont since have got them back on track though, and they can win at home against Strasbourg this evening.

The visitors are fourth from bottom of Ligue One, and they are currently winless in seven - taking just three points from the last 21 available.

Only PSG have beaten the hosts on this ground this term, and they have recorded victories in three of their six here.

Spurs put a run of three straight defeats behind them at the Etihad on Sunday, as they scored a late equaliser in a six goal thriller.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that his team can kick back on from that good result, and they really need to win tonight to keep in touch with the top four.

The Hammers are unbeaten in five in all competitions, but they were held by a weak Crystal Palace team at the weekend, and they have lost three of their last four on the road in the Premier League.