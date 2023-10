Fiorentina to keep their momentum going

Another home draw for the Sky Blues

Villarreal to underperform again

Fiorentina have made a strong start to their season, and they could go fourth with a victory at Lazio tonight. Clearly that is a big ask, but I do fancy them to take a point from their trip to Rome.

The hosts are in ninth - four points worse-off than their opponents. They have won three of their last four in the league though, and they are unbeaten in three at home.

The visitors have already beaten Napoli and Udinese on their travels this year though, and only Inter have beaten them.

It's been a tough few weeks for Coventry, as after going four unbeaten, they fell to disappointing defeats at Bristol City and Rotherham.

The good news for Mark Robins is that his team are back on home soil this evening, but the fact remains, they just aren't scoring enough goals this season.

The Baggies returned to winning ways with a home victory over QPR last week, but this is a much tougher examination.

They have won just once away from the Hawthorns this season, and three of their last five on the road have ended all square. The Sky Blues have drawn four of their last five at home.

Neither Granada or Villarreal have excelled this season, with the latter especially massively underperforming.

The Yellow Submarine are in 16th place, having taken just nine points from a possible 30, but they are at least unbeaten in two away from home - both of which were draws.

Granada have lower expectations given that they are only just back in La Liga following a one year stay in the Segunda Division.

They were beaten last time at Osasuna, but prior to that it had been three draws on the bounce - two of which came here.