The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to help land this 13/2 shot

Rovers to return to winning ways at Ewood

A third straight win for the Sky Blues

Gunners to misfire in Milan

Blackburn were beaten 0-2 by Sheffield United at the weekend, but given that was their first home defeat of the season and the fact it came against a newly relegated club, they look to be a generous price to make it win number six at Ewood Park this term.

Stoke are the visitors, and while they beat Derby 2-1 on Saturday, that was at home, and hardly a high level of form. Prior to that they hadn't won since beating Portsmouth on October 2nd, and on the road it's one point from the last 12 available.

Only West Brom and the aforementioned Sheffield United have stopped Rovers from winning here this year, and Stoke are at least one rung below them in the Championship pecking order.

The Championship is a very unique division, and that is highlighted by the fact that back-to-back wins for the struggling Coventry saw them finish the weekend just six points off the Play-offs.

Mark Robins' men look like a great bet to make it a hat-trick of victories tonight, and with Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley coming up next, beating Derby is almost a must.

The Rams have also taken 15 points from their opening 13 matches, but their unbeaten run of four came to an end at the out-of-form Stoke on Saturday, and it's worth noting that their last win came over four weeks ago.

Both Inter and Arsenal have taken seven points from their opening three Champions League games, but the Italians have been in better recent form of late, and with home advantage, 6/42.50 looks like a big price for them to win.

The Gunners were dire in their 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime, and with key players still missing, they face an uphill battle at the San Siro.

Inter have already faced English opposition this year, and they picked up a very commendable draw at Man City. Arsenal are one of the best around on their day, but they just aren't firing on all cylinders at present - even with mitigating circumstances.