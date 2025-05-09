The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to be singing in this 19/2 shot

Bologna's top four hopes to be dented further

Sunderland's losing run to continue

Las Palmas to give themselves a lifeline

AC Milan are still fighting to improve their league position despite being only ninth, but with four wins from their last five in all competitions, I think they are a good bet to beat Bologna this evening.

The visitors were held by Juventus last time, and that followed on from a draw at Udinese. Those four dropped points have damaged their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League, in what is a very congested race for the top four.

This is actually a dress-rehearsal for Wednesday's Coppa Italia final, which does throw a slight spanner into the works, but with home advantage and better recent form, the home win is the way to go here.

The Sky Blues held their nerve to beat Middlesbrough on the final day to secure their place in the Play-offs, and in winning that match, they moved into fifth and avoided Sheffield United in the semis.

Sunderland have been in the top six for the most part of the season, but their recent form has been terrible, and history tells us that out-of-form teams do not do well in the Play-offs.

The Black Cats have lost their last five on the bounce, and they were also beaten 3-0 here in the middle of March.

Las Palmas are third from bottom of La Liga, and they badly need the points tonight. With just four games to go, they are three points adrift of Alaves in 17th, and this is their penultimate home match of the campaign.

Victories have been few and far between for the selection, but they did record back to back wins earlier in April, including a 1-0 success against Atletico Madrid on this ground.

Rayo Vallecano are fighting for a place in Europe for next season, and while they did win last time out, that was at home, and prior to that it was just one point from the last 12 available.