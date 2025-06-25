The Daily Acca: River to upset Inter in this 8/1 Treble
It's more Club World Cup action for Paul Robinson tonight, and today's Daily Acca is a near 8/19.00 shot.
-
Goals for both teams in Group F clash
-
River to upset Inter
-
Monterrey to get the win they need
Leg 1 BTTS in Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense @ 9/101.90 (20:00)
Fluminense are top of Group F, but they are far from secure even in terms of qualification. They still need at least a point this evening, with their opponents knowing that a win will see them through.
All of that should hopefully add up to goals for both teams, and they were both involved in high-scoring games last time. The South Africans were edged out 4-3 by Dortmund, while the Brazilians beat Ulsan 4-2.
Leg 2 River Plate (90mins) @ 2/13.00 (02:00)
Group E is finely poised as both River Plate and Inter are joint top on four points, while Monterrey are in third with two.
The Italians haven't really bounced back from their disappointing finish to the season, and they have hardly impressed in this tournament under new manager, Cristian Chivu.
They needed two late goals to beat Urawa last time, and prior to that they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Mexicans.
River Plate beat Urawa and while they then dominated against Monterrey, they had to settle for a 0-0 draw. They are a generous price here to beat Inter, and they are definitely better equipped for the conditions.
Leg 3 Monterrey (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (02:00)
Mexican club, Monterrey, have so far faced the two strongest teams in Group E, and having come out of them with two draws, I expect them to beat Urawa tonight and qualify from the group.
Sergio Ramos was drafted in earlier this year, and he scored their goal in the 1-1 draw with Inter. His experience brings so much to the team, and this is their easiest fixture to date.
Urawa Red Diamonds are a Japanese club that have lost both of their matches so far, and were in poor form in the J League prior to the tournament. They can't qualify now and will have little motivation.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 191pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -16.66pts
