The Daily Acca: Real and City feature in this 6/1 CWC Acca
Sunday's Daily Acca is a 6/17.00 treble from the Club World Cup, with Paul Robinson's Acca starting with the 20:00 game involving Real Madrid.
TAA to come good for Real
No clean sheet in Salzburg game
Goals to flow for City
Leg 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold Anytime Assist v Pachuca @ 8/52.60 (20:00)
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid debut was hardly sparkling, but with that first game under his belt, I am expecting to see better in this evening's match against Pachuca.
Xabi Alonso's men laboured to a 1-1 draw with Hilal in their opening Group H fixture, so the former Leverkusen boss will want an improvement at the Bank of America Stadium.
Their Mexican opponents lost 2-1 in their opener against Red Bull Salzburg, and they have won just one of their last five of their Liga MX games - losing on two occasions.
Alexander-Arnold put plenty of crosses into the box in his first game in the famous white shirt, and given his assist record over his career, I like his chances of him opening his Real account here.
Leg 2 BTTS in RB Salzburg v Al-Hilal @ 4/91.44 (23:00)
Red Bull Salzburg scored twice in their opening 2-1 victory over Pachuca, and I am expecting more of the same with both teams scoring in their Group H fixture against Al-Hilal.
The Saudi club held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their opener, and they are odds-on to beat the Austrians tonight.
I am focusing on the BTTS market though as it seems the most likely option to me. Nine of Salzburg's last 10 have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for five of Al-Hilal's last seven.
Leg 3 Over 3.5 Goals in Man City v Al Ain @ 9/101.90 (02:00)
The Abu Dhabi owned Man City take on Abu Dhabi's Al Ain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight, and I am expecting plenty of goals.
Pep Guardiola's side beat Wydad 2-0 last time, with the highlight being Phil Foden's return to form with a goal and an assist.
Al Ain were thumped 5-0 by Juventus, with the Italian club leading 4-0 at half time. City could easily rack up a few goals here, and four or more at just shy of evens looks like a decent bit of value.
Now check out Paul Higham's Club World Cup Tipsheet for Sunday
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 188pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -13.66pts
