The Daily Acca: PSG to be beaten in this 8/1 treble

Sampdoria to boost their promotion hopes

Parma to keep Bari in deep trouble

Dortmund to give their fans an enjoyable night

Lecco haven't been able to cope with the level of football in Serie B following their promotion from the third tier, and with just three games to go, they are bottom of the table with their relegation confirmed.

Sampdoria entered the division from the other end, and their bid to bounce straight back is hanging in the balance. They start the day in eighth place - with third to eighth making the Play-offs - and they have five teams within three points below them.

They absolutely have to win at Lecco this evening, and while they are currently on a winless run of four, I expect them to get the job done. The hosts have lost their last two, and they have actually been beaten at home more than they have on the road this term. The selection have won seven of 17 on their travels, and three of those came from their last five - the other two being draws.

Parma will almost certainly be plying their trade back in Serie A next season, as they currently sit top of Serie B - five points clear of second and six of third. It would take catastrophic meltdown for them not to go up from here, and while they are away from home today, I still expect them to take the three points.

Bari at their opponents, and they need the points for other reasons. They are third from bottom, hoping to move out of the automatic relegation places at least. Their form isn't great though, as they have taken just three points from the last 30 available.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in a row, and their only away defeat in 2024 came back in January. Overall this season they have won 10 of 17 on their travels.

The second semi-final of the Champions League starts tonight, and I think that Dortmund are a big price to build a first leg lead to take to Paris.

The Germans haven't exactly fired in the Bundesliga this season, but they have been performing much better in this competition, and they knocked out Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

PSG overturned a first leg deficit to knock Barcelona out at the Nou Camp, and while I probably have them just about a favourites to progress, they can be very hit and miss, and Dortmund are very strong at home in Europe.

