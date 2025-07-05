The Daily Acca: PSG and Real to progress in the CWC
There was an 11/112.00 winner for Paul Robinson on Friday night, and today he turns his attentions to the two Club World Cup fixtures, for his 9/43.25 Daily Acca.
PSG to win the battle of the European giants
Real to book their place in the semis
The double pays 9/43.25
Leg 1 PSG (90mins) @ 6/52.20 (17:00)
PSG are looking to complete the Champions League / Club World Cup double, and despite facing a tricky fixture against Bayern Munich in the quarters today, I am expecting the French team to pick up the win.
Luis Enrique's men thrashed Inter Miami 4-0 in the last 16, and while they did fall to a 0-1 defeat to Botafogo during the group, their form in 2025 has been fantastic.
The Germans started the tournament with a 10-0 drubbing of Auckland, and they then followed it up with a 2-1 victory over Boca. Benfica beat them in their final group game, and while it didn't matter at that point, their subsequent win against Flamengo in the last 16 probably flattered them a little bit.
Bayern have won the last four meetings between these two clubs, but PSG are arguably the best team in the world at present, and they can end that sequence in Atlanta today.
Leg 2 Real Madrid (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (21:00)
Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have an identical record in this Club World Cup, as they both drew their opening group match, before going on to win their next three games.
Xabi Alonso's side have had the harder set of fixtures, with Trent Alexander-Arnold registering his first assist in their 1-0 win over Juventus in the last 16.
Dortmund knocked out Mexican club, Monterrey, in the last round in a 2-1 win, and even against lesser opponents than that in the group, their two victories were also only by a single-goal margin.
This pair have already faced each other this season, with their Champions League game in October finished 5-2 to the Spanish giants.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 198pts
Returned: 191.91pts
P/L: -6.09pts
