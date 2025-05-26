The Daily Acca: Promotion and Relegation deciders in this 4/1 Acca

Walsall to save their season

Both teams to score in German Play-off

Goal trend to continue for Ross County and Livingston

Walsall have shown real character in the Play-offs so far, as after completely blowing automatic promotion, they bounced back to beat Chesterfield in both legs of their semi, and I think they are a good value bet for Wembley glory this afternoon.

By backing them simply to be promoted, we have extra-time and penalties up our sleeves if we need them, as I do expect quite a tight, nervy match with so much at stake.

Wimbledon finished in fifth during the regular League Two campaign, and a bit like Walsall - albeit to a lesser extent - they had a bit of an end-of-season wobble.

In the two previous meetings between this pair this season, the selection are yet to be beaten - winning away in November and drawing at home in March.

Into the German Play-offs now, as this game at the UrsapharmArena will determine which team will be playing in the Bundesliga and which team will be playing in 2. Bundesliga next season.

The first leg at the current top flight, Heidenheim, finished 2-2 last week, with the hosts having to come back from 0-2 down at half-time to secure a draw.

Elversberg will of course rue the fact that they blew that lead, but they have home advantage here, and only narrowly missed out on promotion from the second tier - meaning they are in much the better form.

Goals should be on the menu again, as is the way in German football anyway. As soon as the first goes in here, the other team needs to chase, and this should be quite an open game.

We have an almost identical scenario in Scotland as we do in Germany tonight, with SPL club, Ross County, and Championship side, Livingston, meeting in the second leg of their Play-off, with the scores level after the first leg.

Ross County have the home advantage this evening, having scored a last minute penalty to draw 1-1 at Livi last week. They haven't won a game of football since March 1st though, and confidence is a big thing in football.

The visitors have recorded eight victories since that date, and while they were at a lower-level, it is worth noting that they knocked Ross County out of the Scottish Club on this ground in January.

That match finished 2-3 after extra-time, and a bit like the scenario I laid out in the German equivalent above, as soon as the first goal goes in, the game should really open up - hopefully making this three out of three for BTTS between these two this term.

Recommended Bet Back Walsall to be promoted, and BTTS in both Elversberg v Heidenheim & Ross County v Livingston SBK 4/1

