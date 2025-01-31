The Daily Acca: Preston to win at Ewood in this 18/1 shot
Paul Robinson is looking to follow up his Champions League Daily Acca winner with another success today, and his treble is coming in at around the 18/119.00 mark.
Parma to win at home
Blackburn's poor run to continue
Leganes to upset the odds in La Liga
Leg 1 Parma (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (19:45)
Parma are 16th in Serie A following their promotion from Serie B last term, so while they are dangerously close to the relegation zone, they are at least not in the bottom three as it stands.
Lecce are their opponents this evening, and they are actually third from bottom, even though they have the same number of points as Parma. They finished 14th last season, so things haven't gone to plan this year, even with a change of manager in November.
The visitors head to Stadio Ennio Tardini having just suffered heavy defeats to Cagliari and Inter Milan, and it's three losses from their last four on the road. The hosts are winless in four, but two of those were draws, and it's two wins from their four most recent outings in front of their own fans.
Leg 2 Preston (90mins) @ 23/103.30 (20:00)
This is sure to be a fiercely contested Lancashire derby at Ewood Park, but given the respective form of the two teams, I quite like the away win at the prices.
Blackburn were beaten again at the weekend, which was their third straight defeat. Even at home it's just one win in five, with three of the last four being losses - all of which were to nil.
Paul Heckingbottom has his Preston side in good form, as they make the short journey to Blackburn on an unbeaten run of five in all competitions. Their latest road trip saw them win at Watford, and prior to that they got a good point at Kenilworth Road, as well as winning at Cardiff in December.
Leg 3 Leganes (90mins) @ 15/82.88 (20:00)
Rayo Vallecano are the favourites to beat Leganes tonight, and while a quick glance at the table would suggest that should be correct, I can't help but think that the hosts are the better bet here.
Leganes are in 16th place following their promotion from the second tier, but Borja Jiménez currently has his side in great form, and they start the night on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions.
On their latest home outing they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0, and then followed that up with a very good point at Athletic Bilbao. Rayo Vallecano did win last time too, but that was on their own patch, and on their travels it's just one win in six - losing twice.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 116pts
Returned: 107.27pts
P/L: -8.73pts
