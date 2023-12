More goals at Molineux

Lazio to progress in the cup

Luton to nick one against Arsenal

Burnley finally won a home Premier League game at the weekend, as they thrashed Sheffield United 5-0, and they now need to build on that at Molineux.

I can see goals in this match, with the hosts currently on a run of 12 to end with both teams scoring. All six of their Premier League home fixtures this term have seen this selection land, and with the Clarets having found the net in three of their last four on the road, this one should follow suit.

This is a last 16 Coppa Italia tie, and despite it not having been a vintage year campaign domestically for Lazio, I have them down as the winners here.

Genoa are 14th in Serie A following their promotion from Serie B, and they actually won here when the two met in the league in August.

Their recent form hasn't been that great though - especially away from home - and since that August defeat, the hosts have gone nine unbeaten in front of their own fans - winning six of their last seven.

Arsenal are the heavy favourites to win at Kenilworth Road tonight, and while that will likely be the case, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Despite their position of 17th in the table, the Hatters have only failed to score in one of their six home matches this term. BTTS backers have collected in five of them, and that was also the case in Luton's 3-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

It's just one clean sheet in three for the Gunners' away from home, and 6/42.50 is generous for both teams to score tonight.