The Daily Acca: Party time at the King Power in this 12/1 shot
It's Jamie Vardy's Leicester farewell this afternoon, and that match features in Paul Robinson's near 12/113.00 Daily Acca.
Bees to keep themselves in eighth
An emotional success for the Foxes
Spoils to be shared at the Emirates
Leg 1 Brentford (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (15:00)
Brentford took a big step to securing eighth place in the table last week, as they won at Ipswich, while both Bournemouth and today's opponents, Fulham, were beaten.
The Bees are level on points with Brighton, but with a seven goal better goal difference, two victories from their final two outings will confirm their place in Europe for next season.
A home fixture against the Cottagers shouldn't present any problems for them, as Marco Silva's men now have little to play for, and they have lost four of their last five anyway. Conversely, the selection have won four on the bounce ahead of today.
Leg 2 Leicester (90mins) @ 6/52.20 (15:00)
Today marks the end of Jamie Vardy's Leicester career, so with a party atmosphere expected at the King Power, Vardy's search for his 200th Foxes goal should lead to a motivated home team picking up a rare victory.
The hosts have actually improved in recent weeks, as they have only lost two of their last five, and one of those was a spirited 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. They beat Southampton when last in action here, and they picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground last time.
Ipswich have lost three of their last five, and while Kieran McKenna's team have had some good results on the road of late, the circumstances of this match make me think that they will come up short this afternoon.
Leg 3 The Draw in Arsenal v Newcastle (90mins) @ 2/13.00 (16:30)
Newcastle head to the Emirates knowing that a victory will move them into second and all but secure Champions League football for next season, but that is a tough ask, and I think a draw could be on the cards - especially as it would suit both clubs.
The Gunners are winless in five in all competitions, and while they have had some tough fixtures during that run, momentum is a big thing in football, and it will be hard to regain it when they don't have much to play for.
These two teams have very winnable matches on the final day of the season next weekend, and I can see the pair of them being happy with a point here and moving on.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 170pts
Returned: 167.42pts
P/L: -2.58pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
