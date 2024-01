Goals for both teams in Seville

Toffees to be dumped out of the cup

Barcelona to keep their title hopes alive

Quique Sánchez Flores is the latest manager to try and turn around Sevilla's fortunes, but following an opening 0-3 away win at Granada, they then lost 1-0 at Atletico Madrid.

This is his first home game in charge tonight though, and I am expecting both teams to score. Five of his team's last six here have seen this selection land, and while he wasn't the manager then, the stats for the visitors are also good.

Bilbao are in great form - unbeaten in 10 in all competitions - and their last three on the road have all finished with both teams scoring.

The FA Cup third round kicks off tonight, and based on the respective press conferences, it feels like Roy Hodgson will field a stronger XI than what Sean Dyche will.

Palace got a much needed win against Brentford at the weekend, but as I said when tipping them at the time, their performances in their winless run hadn't been that bad.

Everton have now lost four on the bounce, and the goals appear to have dried up for them again.

Both Real Madrid and Girona won again last night, meaning that Barcelona are now 10 points adrift of the top two - albeit with this game in hand.

It is therefore absolutely vital that they win at Las Palmas this evening, and while only one team has beaten the hosts here this term, I expect Barca to make it two tonight.

Xavi's men have been struggling to get over the line away from the Nou Camp, but it's starting to become win or bust territory, and that should spur them on to prove their class.