The Daily Acca: One for the goal backers at 9/2

Udinese to fight for their survival

Another drama filled night for United

Lille and Lyon to deliver goals

Napoli's title defence could potentially end with them not even qualifying for Europe next season, as with just four fixtures to go, they are currently in ninth place.

Udinese are fighting to retain their Serie A status, as last year's 12th placed finishers are currently in 18th, but they will move level on points with Empoli and Frosinone above them with a win this evening - and they still have to play both of them before the end of the campaign.

I was very tempted to go for a home win here, but I have opted to play it safe and go with both teams to score. This bet has landed in 11 of Udinese's last 15 in front of their own fans, and four of Napoli's last five on the road.

They both need to win, and that will hopefully lead to an open game.

Crystal Palace are the favourites to beat Man United tonight, but despite United's problems, it's actually just one defeat in nine for Erik ten Hag's men, and I wouldn't be quick to steam into a home win here.

A bit like my opening selection, goals are the best bet at Selhurst Park, with the hosts enjoying a new lease of life under Oliver Glasner.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss have taken 10 points from the last 12 available, and even if we include their defeat to Man City, they have scored 11 goals across their last five outings.

A total of five of United's last six in all competitions have seen this selection land, and their defence will have their work cut out against this Palace front three.

Lille can move back into the top three with victory over Lyon tonight, but while the visitors are only in ninth, they have been in cracking form under Pierre Sage.

Sage has led the club to a dozen Ligue One wins from their last 17 fixtures, and it had been five straight away successes prior to their trip to PSG a fortnight ago.

Only Reims have beaten Lille at home this season, and their two sole defeats in the prior campaign came in August 2022. They have conceded in three of their last four here though, and the visitors have netted 15 goals across their last eight away from Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

