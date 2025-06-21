The Daily Acca: No holding back the River in this 5/2 shot

Inter to get a first win under Christian Chivu

Flu to prove deadly in Group F

River Plate to see-off Ramos' Monterrey

Cristian Chivu's Inter drew 1-1 in his first match in charge of the Italians, and while that was probably a slightly disappointing result, they have an easier fixture now, and should be able to put themselves in a good position to qualify from Group E.

Urawa Red Diamonds are a Japanese side that only finished 13th in the J League last season. This year they are up in fourth, but they were beaten 3-1 by River Plate in their opening game of this competition.

Inter should have no issues in beating them at Lumen Field this evening, and they were only a smidge away from being Serie A and Champions League winners.

From the J League to the K League now, as South Korea's Ulsan take on Fluminense in Group F, and even at odds of 1/21.50, the Brazilians look like a good bet.

Flu held Dortmund to a goalless draw on Tuesday, and that result extended their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions. They are a decent team that can mix it with the best of South America, and they are a class above their opponent here.

Ulsan lost their opener to South Africa's Mamelodi, and things get even tougher for them now.

River Plate beat Urawa 3-1 in their first match of the tournament, so they now know that victory tonight secures their qualification from Group F, and with Inter to come in their final game, they will want to complete the job against Monterrey.

Their opponents are a Liga MX club, that did hold Inter to a draw last time. I am still not convinced, even if they do have the experience of Sergio Ramos in their ranks.

The Argentinian selection bossed their Copa Libertadores group - the South American version of the Champions League - and Marcelo Gallardo has lost just five of 51 matches since he took over as their manager in August 2024.

