Club World Cup Day Seven Tipsheet: Back this 17/2 shout for Inter to come undone

Bayern and Fluminense both backed to win

Inter struggling with ghosts of May

Goals at a premium for Dortmund and Sundowns

02:00 BST Saturday

Having put ten past a team that would struggle in the National League, Bayern now face the famed Boca Juniors, champions of the Argentinian top-flight on 35 occasions with a pedigree that bows to no-one. That's quite a gear-shift in five days.

Still, it's the Bavarians who are strong 2/91.22 favourites to prevail here, populated as they are with an attacking arsenal that fired 99 Bundesliga goals last term as well as 2.2 per 90 in the Champions League.

Harry Kane will be brooding ominously after failing to convert against Auckland - his replacement, Jamal Musiala helping himself to a hat-trick - while Michael Olise is in remarkable form registering 11 goal involvements in his last six outings.



Moreover, Boca will always give teams a chance away from La Bombonera. The Blue and Gold have played ten times at home in 2025, keeping clean sheets in seven of them. Away from Buenos Aires, however, that 70% plummets to 20%.

Cards have to be a consideration for this one, what with Boca having two sent off versus Benfica. Miguel Angel Russo's no-nonsense assemble have picked up just shy of four yellows per 90 across their last six fixtures.

Recommended Bet Back Olise to score or assist and Boca over 3.5 cards SBK 21/5

17:00 Saturday

Dortmund went into their tournament opener last Tuesday in prolific form, averaging 3.2 goals per 90 in six unbeaten games across all comps. Yet against Fluminense their forward line grafted to little reward, a front three of Guirassy, Adeyemi and Brandt registering zero shots on target.

If not for a stoic, well-organised rearguard the Germans could well have been viewing this encounter as a must-win.

As it is, a precious draw was secured while better things are expected from the trio this time out, especially Guirassy who headed to the US in sublime shape, scoring nine times in those six games. Included in that number was a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona.

That's not to say that Sundowns will be overly accommodating at the back, conceding just three goals in their last 900 minutes of competitive football. All three were to Pyramids FC in the recent two-legged CAF Champions League final.

Indeed, putting all the pieces together ahead of this fascinating clash it's hard to look past a low-scoring affair where defences hold sway. A single goal could nick it.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals SBK 11/8

20:00 Saturday

Inter's opener against Monterrey was supposed to get their Champions League final disaster out of their system. In the event I Nerazzurri controlled proceedings for the most part, and certainly accrued the most shots and chances, but ultimately they failed to get the job done, drawing with a side that hardly set the Mexican top-flight alight last term.

The big question then is what psychological state are the Italians presently in, under new management as they are, but still struggling with the ghosts of May. Not only did PSG deconstruct them in front of a watching world but Napoli pipped them late-on in their title race.

Does this suggest the Red Devils could leave them sleepless in Seattle, pulling off a shock that would blow Group E wide open? Priced up at 13/114.00 to do so, the three-time AFC Champions League winners may not be overly prolific but they do possess a clinical edge - six of their nine attempts versus River Plate were on target.

The J1 League side definitely have the wherewithal to frustrate Inter, who have shown in recent weeks they don't deal with failure and frustration well. In their last six outings, the Milan giants have averaged three bookings per 90. It was 1.3 in the six prior.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan meanwhile has committed multiple fouls in five of his last seven appearances.

Recommended Bet Back Inter over 2.5 cards and Mkhitaryan to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 17/2

23:00 Saturday

Ulsan's most realistic hope of a victory in the US lay in their opener versus Sundowns. After narrowly losing that the reigning K League champions now must assume the role of underdog, seeking a point at best for pride.

Can a draw be secured this Saturday evening? It's certainly true to say that Fluminense have had stronger and better incarnations in the past, their fluctuating domestic form is evidence of that.

Even so, they possess a clever and impactful attacking midfielder in Jhon Arias, a player not averse to a speculative effort. The 27-year-old has taken on 15 shots in his last seven appearances. Thiago Silva at the back meantime needs no introduction.

What's more, the Brazilians have a habit of growing into games, a trait that will see them prevail at the weekend. A hefty 18 of their last 24 goals scored have come after the break.

Recommended Bet Back second half most goals SBK 11/10

Now read Max Liu's early take on the 2025/26 Premier League title race here