The Daily Acca: Magpies to help land this 7/2 treble

Wolves to struggle against Newcastle

Spanish fixture to have goals

No worries for Inter at Monza

The Magpies have made a strong start to the season with seven points from a possible nine available, and I am backing Eddie Howe's men to win at Molineux this afternoon.

Wolves picked up their first point at Nottingham Forest prior to the international break, and while they had faced Arsenal and Chelsea in their opening two matches, they conceded eight goals across those two games.

The visitors drew at Bournemouth on their only road trip to date this term, and I would argue that this is a slightly easier assignment. They certainly have more quality than the hosts, and with a win over Spurs last time, they will head to the Midlands with plenty of confidence.

Las Palmas and Athletic Bilbao meet in Gran Canaria today, and I expect both teams to score in this La Liga fixture.

The hosts narrowly avoided relegation last season, and they are winless in four this year - drawing twice and losing twice. Their first three outings saw this selection land, and while they were beaten 2-0 prior to the international break, that did come away from home.

Athletic Bilbao finished fifth last time around, and while two defeats from four matches looks disappointing on paper, they did come against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Both teams to score backers have collected in two of their four games, and there is every chance that it will be three from five this evening.

The defending Serie A champions can move back to the top of the league by winning their game in hand tonight, and I expect them to do just that at AC Monza.

Legendary Italian defender, Alessandro Nesta, is the new manager of Monza this season, but he is yet to record a win, with his side earning draws at Empoli and Fiorentina, and losing here to Genoa.

They will likely be a mid-table team again this year, but now they take on the best side in the division, and Simone Inzaghi's men have just beaten Atalanta 4-0.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle & Inter to Win, and BTTS in Las Palmas v Bilbao SBK 7/2

