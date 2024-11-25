The Daily Acca: Magpies to bring home this 7/1 shot

Empoli overpriced against Udinese

Venezia to move off the bottom

No worries for Newcastle in MNF game

Both Empoli and Udinese have pretty similar records in Serie A this season, with the latter having taken just one more point than the former.

Home advantage could prove vital at Stadio Carlo Castellani, especially considering the visitors' poor recent away form. It's four defeats on the road for Udinese, and four losses from their last five both home and away in the league.

The hosts have the better recent form, as it's just one defeat in four for them, and that came against Inter. Since that loss they have beaten Como and drawn at Lecce, and while it's just one home victory all year, it did come last time, and they have had to face Juventus, Fiorentina, Napoli and Inter.

The selection are rock bottom of Serie A, so it might come as a bit of a shock that I am tipping them to win at not far off evens.

On the positive side, they have only had five of their 12 fixtures on this ground so far this term, and they have already recorded two victories - 2-0 against Genoa in September and 3-2 against Udinese in October.

Their opponents, Lecce, aren't doing too much better, as they only have one more point, and have had the benefit of an extra home game.

Their away record is woeful - played six, won none, drawn one and lost five. Even worse, they are yet to score a single goal on their travels.

The international break probably came at the wrong time for Newcastle, as they had just won three matches in a row, and had returned to form.

A home fixture against the struggling West Ham is a great opportunity to build that momentum again though, as the Hammers have really failed to fire this year.

Julen Lopetegui hasn't managed to get the team playing cohesively yet, and they have conceded 19 goals in 11 outings to date.

Their last two away trips have seen them lose 4-1 at Spurs and 3-0 at Forest, and Eddie Howe's hosts have won three out of five at St James', as well as drawing with Man City.

Recommended Bet Back Empoli, Venezia & Newcastle all to Win SBK 7/1

