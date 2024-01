Tottenham to make it four straight wins at home

More goals for Championship duo

Reds to break their unwelcome Blues streak

Ivan Toney's return helped spark a first win in seven for Brentford when they were last in action, but a home game against Nottingham Forest is a different kettle of fish to an away trip to Spurs.

I am very keen on a Tottenham victory this evening, with Ange Postecoglou's side having the added motivation of moving into fourth place with a win.

The hosts have won four of their last six in the league, and it's three straight wins on this ground - racking up nine goals in the process. Of course the Bees will be better with Toney back in the XI, but they are still without other key personnel.

The bet of the night comes from the Championship, for my money, as I can't believe that both teams to score is as big as 4/51.80 at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently on a run of six at home to finish with goals for both teams, and it's not like there have been loads of 1-1's during that period either - the bet has landed comfortably in most cases.

The stats are even better for the Hornets, as they are currently on a run of 13 matches in all competitions to see this selection land, as have their last six away games in the league. Like their counterparts, 1-1's have also been scarce.

Chelsea have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool in recent seasons, and the last seven meetings between the pair have actually ended all square at the end of normal time. Liverpool's last victory against the Blues came back in July of 2020 during their title winning season.

That should all change tonight though, as the Reds are much stronger than Chelsea this year, and have proved to be able to cope with the absence of Mo Salah.

Mauricio Pochettino's visitors have been far too inconsistent, and they have lost five of their last six away, in all competitions.