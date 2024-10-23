The Daily Acca: Liverpool to lead this 14/1 treble

Reds to win in Germany

Barca to record a statement success

A third straight defeat for Boro

Liverpool head to Leipzig on the back of their 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend, and with Arne Slot's team looking so solid, I make them a good bet to win in Germany.

The hosts have lost both of their Champions League matches this term, and while they were against tough opponents in the shape of Atletico Madrid and Juventus, arguably things get even harder tonight.

Their Bundesliga form hasn't been a problem, but they have been conceding too many goals in Europe, and with the Reds being a winning machine that aren't conceding many goals of their own, the away victory looks like the best play.

It's top of La Liga versus top of the Bundesliga at the Nou Camp this evening, and at 11/82.38, I make the former a value selection.

Hansi Flick goes up against his former employer having restored Barcelona to a level in which they are potential contenders to lift this trophy this season.

They have won nine of their 10 La Liga fixtures, and while they were beaten at Monaco in their Champions League opener, Eric Garcia was sent off in the 10th minute.

Bayern were beaten at Aston Villa last time, and they had no such excuse, and it's actually now just one win in four in all competitions for the Germans.

The Blades were beaten at Leeds on Friday night, but I can forgive them their first loss of the campaign, especially as it was at Elland Road, and I think they are overpriced to win at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough fell to their second straight defeat on Saturday, as they were beaten 0-2 here by Bristol City. That came on the back of a 2-1 reverse at Watford, and it's just two wins from five in front of their own fans this year.

Chris Wilder's visitors have won at both Preston and Hull this season, and they can make it away win number three this evening.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Barcelona & Sheffield United all to Win SBK 14/1

