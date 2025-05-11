The Daily Acca: Liverpool to beat Arsenal in this 7/1 treble

Arsenal to struggle following their Champions League exit

Inter's title hopes to go up in smoke

Leaders to keep it clean in Naples

A couple of months ago this fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal was potentially shaping up to be a possible title decider, but now we are here, the Reds have already lifted the Premier League crown, and the Gunners' season has gone well off the rails.

Mikel Arteta's men were knocked out of the Champions League at PSG during the week, and they now have Manchester City breathing down their neck for second place in the league.

Arne Slot's team aren't hitting the heights that they were earlier in the season, and while they were beaten at Stamford Bridge last Sunday, I am expecting better at Anfield this week.

It's hard to know what the visitors have left in the tank, and if Liverpool can start well, this could be quite a comfortable home win.

Inter Milan's European exploits have impressed the World, but their path to the Champions League Final has come at a cost, and that cost is likely their Serie A title.

Simone Inzaghi's team start the day three points behind leaders, Napoli, and with a tricky away trip to Torino, I can see Inter dropping even further behind by the end of the night.

Back to back defeats to Bologna and Roma saw them lose their place at the top, and while they edged out Verona last time, this is a very hard fixture today.

Torino haven't been beaten at home since December, and in their nine matches here since, they have won four and drawn five.

Once the final whistle goes at Torino, Napoli will be preparing to take the field in Naples, and whatever the result of the earlier game, I can't see Antonio Conte's side not winning to nil against Genoa.

The Blues have won their last four matches without scoring, and it's seven victories from their last nine here - the two non victories were draws with Udinese and Inter.

Genoa are in mid-table with nothing really to play for, and that is reflected in the fact that they have lost their last three - scoring just a single goal.

They haven't won away from home in 2025, and they have failed to find the net in four of their last five on their travels.