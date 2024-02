No clean sheets in Italian clash

These two teams have been struggling in recent weeks, with the hosts having lost their last four and the visitors their last two.

Fiorentina are the favourites, and while they are sixth in Serie A, it's just one point from the last nine available. It's just one win in five on the road, but they have at least found the net in two of the last three.

Lecce are down in 14th place, but it's just one win in 17 for them, and 11 of their 21 points came from their opening five fixtures. Only Juventus, Torino and Napoli have stopped them scoring in 11 home games though, but they are without a clean sheet in eight themselves.

Leeds are challenging for automatic promotion, but with Leicester well clear at the top, it looks like a three horse race between them, Ipswich and Southampton for second.

Dropping points at Ashton Gate would be far from ideal, but the Robins are a big price at even money to avoid defeat, and I have to take it.

Despite Leeds' good form, they have lost three of their last four on their travels in the Championship, and Bristol City are unbeaten in four in all competitions - which includes two matches against Premier League clubs in the FA Cup.

Athletic Bilbao are still in the hunt for a Champions League place, but with the gap to Barcelona in fourth currently at five points, they need to be beating the likes of Real Mallorca at home.

Mallorca are down in 15th place, and their only away victory in La Liga this term came at Celta Vigo in September. Since then it's played eight, drawn three and lost five.

The selection are unbeaten here since a 0-2 defeat in their opening home game against Real Madrid - winning eight of 10, including their last five on the bounce.