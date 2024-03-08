The Daily Acca: Leeds to come up short at Hillsborough

Stuttgart to close the gap on Bayern

Napoli to keep their top four hopes alive

Leeds to drop vital points at local rivals

Stuttgart are enjoying a fine campaign, and they start the day in third place in the Bundesliga - just four points behind Bayern in second. They are six unbeaten in the league, five of which were wins, and only Hoffenheim have beaten them at home this term.

Union Berlin finished fourth last season, but they are down in 14th this time around. Nenad Bjelica has stabilised the team's results since he took over as manager in late November, but a four match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend.

Napoli are only seventh in Serie A, but they won't have quite given up on a top four place yet, and they are currently unbeaten in five, in all competitions.

A 1-6 success at Sassuolo followed by a 2-1 victory over Juventus last Sunday shows that they are returning to better form at just the right time of the campaign, and while their title defence will still go down as a poor one, I really wouldn't rule them out of a Champions League place.

Torino are the visitors tonight, and they have dropped to 10th following a run of just one win in six, and one point from the last nine available. It's hard to see them turning things around in Naples.

It's a big Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough this evening, and with Sheffield Wednesday in fine form, I think they are a good value bet to avoid defeat against Leeds.

The visitors are of course battling it out for automatic promotion, but they were held at Huddersfield in their latest away outing, and only narrowly beat Stoke at Elland Road on Tuesday.

The Owls have now won five of their last six - including all of their last four - and Danny Röhl has taken them from being well adrift at the foot of the table to just two points off 16th place.

Back Stuttgart & Napoli to Win, and Sheffield Wednesday to Win or Draw 5.59/2 Bet now

Now check out Mark O'Haire's preview of Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds