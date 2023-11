Torino to hold Bologna

Another home defeat for Fulham

Goals to flow at Girona

Bologna are usually very strong at home, and they head into tonight's fixture having taken 13 points from the last 15 available in front of their own fans, but Torino have been doing very well on the road for a while now, and I fancy them to earn a draw.

Since a run of three straight Serie A away defeats in September 2022, the visitors have played 20 times on the road, and they have lost just five of them.

Their last two away results have been a 0-1 win at Lecce and a 1-1 draw at Monza, and they also beat Sassuolo at home during that period, so they are clearly in good form.

Marco Silva's Fulham aren't the same side as they were last season, and I think that Wolves are a decent bet to beat them at Craven Cottage this evening.

Gary O'Neil's visitors beat Spurs prior to the international break, and it's now just one defeat in seven in the Premier League. They won three times during that run - including one over Man City - and they have already recorded victories at Everton and Bournemouth this term.

The hosts have been beaten in their last two, and it's just one point from the last 12 available. It's also worth noting that they have been beaten in three of their five at home this season.

Girona have excelled themselves this season, and they will return to the top of La Liga if they win their game in hand tonight.

I am not convinced of that prospect, as Athletic Bilbao are a very good side in their own right, but I do expect plenty of goals in the match.

The hosts have already scored 31 goals in 13 fixtures to date, and they are conceding at a rate of over one per game. A total of nine of their 13 outings have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for eight of Bilbao's 13.