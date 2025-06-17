The Daily Acca: Inter to win in this CWC Acca

Germans to open with a win

River Plate to put down a marker

Inter to bounce back from end of season disappointment

The big two teams in Group F meet later this afternoon, and I would say that the European side look like the bet to me.

Fluminense are a Brazilian club that tasted South American glory in 2023 when they won the Copa Libertadores - their equivalent of the Champions League. They only finished 13th in their domestic league last year though, and after 11 matches of this campaign they are in sixth.

Niko Kovač took over as Dortmund manager in February, and he got them through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a fourth placed finish in the Bundesliga. They won their final five competitive matches, and they should prove too strong for Flu in this one.

Urawa Reds are a Japanese club that are currently fourth in the J League. They haven't won the title since 1982, but they did win the AFC Champions League Elite in 2022 - which is basically the Asian version of the Champions League.

River Plate have a rich history in South American football, last winning their league title in 2023 and lifting the Copa Libertadores four times in their history.

Marcelo Gallardo is their current coach and he has his team operating at a higher level than their Asian counterparts, and they can get their Group E campaign off with a win.

Inter looked exceptionally tired in the Champions League Final against PSG, and they now need to bounce back following domestic and European heartbreak.

They have a new manager in the shape of Cristian Chivu, but he isn't that new to the club having coached in their youth teams ranks between 2018 and 2024. He also made 115 appearances as a player.

A new man in charge should help breathe some life into the side, and against a much weaker Mexican opponent in the form of Monterrey, the Italians can pick up a confidence boosting victory.

Recommended Bet Back Dortmund, River Plate & Inter all to Win SBK 9/4

