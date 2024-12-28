The Daily Acca: Inter to lead off this 5/1 shot

Inter to cruise to another victory

Inter might only be third in Serie A, but they have a game in hand, which if they won, would take them level on points with Atalanta at the top.

It's very hard to see Simone Inzaghi's side slipping up at Cagliari this evening, with the visitors being third from bottom, and having just lost their last four in all competitions.

The selection have just won their last three to nil - including a 0-6 romp at Lazio on their latest road start. They are unbeaten away from home in the league, with a points haul of 17 from the 21 available.

The last time Lazio took the field at Stadio Olimpico they were thumped 0-6 by Inter Milan, but they have since put that behind them by winning 1-2 at Lecce, and they are a big price to beat the top of the table, Atalanta this evening.

Aside from that Inter reverse, the hosts have been dominant in front of their own fans this term - winning six of their other seven, and drawing with AC Milan.

It's almost impossible to pick holes in the form of the visitors, and with 11 straight league victories in a row, I am not even going to try. Betting is all about the odds though, and Lazio are just too big at the prices on offer.

Porto to Win to Nil (20:30)

There is a three-way battle at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and with Porto having the opportunity to go top tonight, I can't see them passing up the opportunity.

Vítor Bruno's men have a 100% record from eight home matches this term, and six of those were completed without conceding a goal.

Boavista are their opponents, and they are currently winless in five - failing to find the net on three occasions.

