The Daily Acca: Hull to lose again in this 9/2 shot

Hull City Manager - Tim Walter
Tim Walter is yet to win with Hull since his move from Hamburg

Paul Robinson is aiming to head into the weekend on the back of a 9/25.50 winner, with his Daily Acca combining selections from the Championship, Serie A and La Liga.

  • Goals in Verona

  • New Stoke regime to start with a win

  • A low-scorer in Spain

Leg 1 BTTS in Verona v Torino @ 20/231.87 (19:45)

The hosts have won two of their four matches so far this season, and given that they have already faced Napoli, Juventus and Lazio, that can't be considered a bad result.

The visitors have also won two of their four, but with draws in their other matches, they are two points better off than their opponents.

Torino have scored in all but one of their outings, and the same can be said for Verona. They are both likely to find the net this evening.

Leg 2 Stoke (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (20:00)

Narcis Pelach takes charge of Stoke for the first time tonight following the shock sacking of Steven Schumacher, and I expect him to get off to a winning start.

The Potters have won two of their five so far this term, and while their other three were losses, they haven't been terrible, and could get a new manager bounce too.

Hull, on the other hand have struggled, as they remain winless in five - losing their last two to nil following a trio of draws. They have scored just twice all season.

Leg 3 Under 2.5 Goals in Alaves v Sevilla @ 6/101.60 (20:00)

Sevilla put their first win of the campaign on the board against Getafe last weekend, as they won 1-0 at home - their third consecutive fixture to see this selection land.

Alaves are their hosts tonight, and they fell to their second loss of the season last time, but they have at least won two games themselves.

Two of their five have finished with two goals or fewer, and I expect this to be a tight, low-scoring affair.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS in Verona v Torino, Stoke to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Alaves v Sevilla

SBK9/2

Now read Jack Critchley's Championship Bets

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 31pts

Returned: 24.87pts

P/L: -6.13pts

