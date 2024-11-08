The Daily Acca: Goals to flow on Friday in this 13/2 treble
Paul Robinson started the week with a 20/1 winner and he is aiming to head into the weekend on the back of a 13/27.50 Daily Acca that features a selection from the Championship fixture at Vicarage Road.
-
Serie A sides to both score
-
No clean sheets at Vicarage Road
-
Spanish clash to produce goals
Leg 1 BTTS in Lecce v Empoli @ 6/52.20 (19:45)
The hosts are bottom of Serie A, and after ending a winless run of six against Verona in their last home game, they have since gone on to be beaten again - this time away at Bologna.
The visitors are in 11th and they ended their own winless run of five by beating Como 1-0 last weekend, and they will now hope to be able to build on that against the league's lowest ranked club.
I am expecting both teams to score tonight, with this selection landing in four of Empoli's five away games this term. The stats for Lecce aren't as good, but it's not like their matches haven't had goals, with three of their five at home having had at least four this season.
Leg 2 BTTS in Watford v Oxford @ 4/51.80 (20:00)
Oxford's bright start to life in the Championship had started to stall, but a victory over Hull during the week has lifted them to 16th, and they might fancy their chances of picking up some more points at Vicarage Road.
Watford had put back-to-back victories together prior to their trip to Swansea on Tuesday, but they came back from South Wales empty-handed.
Their record at home is fantastic this year though, as it's been five wins and a draw from their six outings to date. They kept just two clean sheets during that period, however, and with five of the visitors' six road trips finishing with both teams scoring, the 4/51.80 on offer for BTTS looks generous.
Leg 3 BTTS in Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas @ 19/201.95 (20:00)
We finish in La Liga, and the stats are pointing towards goals for both teams when Rayo Vallecano host Las Palmas in Madrid.
Vallecano have played five times at home this term, and after an opening 1-2 loss to Barcelona, they have since gone four unbeaten.
Four of those five outings saw BTTS backers collect, and Las Palmas head there having seen four of their six on their travels follow suit.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's thoughts on Liverpool v Aston Villa
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 64pts
Returned: 60.56pts
P/L: -3.44pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 and Saints stalemate
-
Football Betting Tips
Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder