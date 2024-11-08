The Daily Acca: Goals to flow on Friday in this 13/2 treble

Serie A sides to both score

No clean sheets at Vicarage Road

Spanish clash to produce goals

The hosts are bottom of Serie A, and after ending a winless run of six against Verona in their last home game, they have since gone on to be beaten again - this time away at Bologna.

The visitors are in 11th and they ended their own winless run of five by beating Como 1-0 last weekend, and they will now hope to be able to build on that against the league's lowest ranked club.

I am expecting both teams to score tonight, with this selection landing in four of Empoli's five away games this term. The stats for Lecce aren't as good, but it's not like their matches haven't had goals, with three of their five at home having had at least four this season.

Oxford's bright start to life in the Championship had started to stall, but a victory over Hull during the week has lifted them to 16th, and they might fancy their chances of picking up some more points at Vicarage Road.

Watford had put back-to-back victories together prior to their trip to Swansea on Tuesday, but they came back from South Wales empty-handed.

Their record at home is fantastic this year though, as it's been five wins and a draw from their six outings to date. They kept just two clean sheets during that period, however, and with five of the visitors' six road trips finishing with both teams scoring, the 4/51.80 on offer for BTTS looks generous.

We finish in La Liga, and the stats are pointing towards goals for both teams when Rayo Vallecano host Las Palmas in Madrid.

Vallecano have played five times at home this term, and after an opening 1-2 loss to Barcelona, they have since gone four unbeaten.

Four of those five outings saw BTTS backers collect, and Las Palmas head there having seen four of their six on their travels follow suit.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Lecce v Empoli, Watford v Oxford & Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas SBK 13/2

