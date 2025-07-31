The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in the Europa League Qualifiers

Besiktas to get on the front foot against Shakhtar

Goals at both ends at Easter Road

No clean sheets in Warsaw

The first leg between these two finished 2-4 to the Ukranians, in what was a bit of a surprise result. The Turkish hosts were 0-2 down early on, and while they pulled it back to 2-3, a 95th minute goal for Shakhtar has tipped the balance well in the favour of Arda Turan's men.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will now have to send his team out to attack, and that should lead to an open game - hopefully full of goals. Given the fact that we had six in the first leg, I am pretty confident that BTTS backers will be able to collect in this one.

Midtjylland were around the 1/41.25 mark to win the first leg in Denmark last week, but Hibs came away with a 1-1 draw, and they now have a real shot of making the third qualifying round.

The Danes have enjoyed the advantage of having already started their domestic league campaign, which should give them a fitness edge, and it is worth noting that both of their league outings, and the first leg in this tie, both saw this selection land.

The Scots don't often fail to score at Easter Road, but a clean sheet of their own feels unlikely.

It's Poland versus Czech Republic tonight, and following a 2-2 draw in the first leg, I am expecting the goals to flow once again. Despite being clubs in different countries, less than 400km separates these two teams, and I would imagine that Banik Ostrava will take some supporters with them across the border.

They are definitely the underdogs, but they proved how dangerous they can be last week, and they ran Copenhagen close in Europa Conference League Qualifying last season.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Shakhtar v Besiktas, Hibs v Midtjylland & Legia Warsaw v Ostrava SBK 7/2





