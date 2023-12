Goals assured at the Amex

Hammers to breach the Gunners defence

Arouca's resurgence to continue in Portugal

When it comes to both teams scoring in Premier League games this season, both Brighton and Spurs have excellent records.

The Seagulls have rewarded BTTS backers in 17 of their 18 matches and Tottenham aren't too far behind with 13 of their 18.

Ange Postecoglou's visitors haven't failed to find the net in any of their nine away fixtures, and they have scored twice or more in seven of them.

All of Brighton's games at the Amex have seen this selection land, and while 2/51.40 is a short price, the stats suggest that it should be even shorter.

The Gunners need a win to return to the top of the Premier League, and while they will likely achieve it, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

The Hammers are enjoying a fine campaign, and the will return to the top six with a draw or better at the Emirates.

David Moyes' side have scored 31 goals this season, which is 10 more than Manchester United and only five less than Arsenal.

The hosts have the joint best defensive record in the league - albeit having played a game less than Liverpool - but Burnley and Wolves have scored against them in two of their last three home outings.

West Ham were beaten 5-0 at Fulham in their last away match, but prior to that all eight of their road fixtures finished with goals at both ends.

We finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, for what should be another BTTS match when Estrela take on Arouca.

The hosts have done well since their promotion from the second tier, as they currently sit in ninth place. It's a tight division though, and they only have a four point cushion to Rio Ave, who currently occupy the relegation play-off position.

Arouca were bottom of the table, but they sacked their manager in November and appointed, former Spurs and Chelsea analyst, Daniel Sousa to replace him.

Since then they have taken seven points from a possible nine in the league, and knocked Boavista out of the cup. During his four game tenure his side have scored 11 goals, and they will fancy their chances of adding to that tonight - even more so given that Estrela have kept just one home clean sheet all year.