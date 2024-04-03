The Daily Acca: Back goals in the Premier League at 9/2

Hatters to keep on scoring

BTTS for the Birds and the Bees

Villa to take it to City at the Etihad

The Gunners were knocked off the top of the league at the weekend, but Mikel Arteta won't be too unhappy with a draw at the Etihad, and he will be expecting his team to pick up three points at home to Luton tonight.

I can definitely see the Hatters scoring at the Emirates though, as putting the ball in the net hasn't been a problem for them - despite a winless run of 10 in all competitions.

All 10 of those outings saw this selection land, and that includes games against the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and both Manchester clubs. It's also worth noting that Arsenal have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight at home in the league.

Furthermore, Luton are top of the pile when it comes to BTTS landing in the Premier League this season.

You will note from the above graphic that both Brentford and Brighton are in the top five when it comes to both teams to score, and I see no reason why that trend shouldn't continue when they meet in west London this evening.

Thomas Frank's men dominated Manchester United at the weekend, but they were unable to get their first win since the second week of February - in fact, they needed a very late equaliser to take a point.

It was their fifth match in a row to see goals at both ends, and their eighth straight at home. Brighton were beaten 2-1 at Anfield, and they will certainly fancy their chances against the Bees defence.

The biggest game of the day comes from the Etihad and both teams to score looks a shade generous at the current prices.

Unai Emery's side are in pole position for fourth place, especially with Tottenham dropping two points yesterday. The Villans appear to be returning to a bit of form following an iffy start to 2024, but their last away defeat was actually on Boxing Day.

City kept a clean sheet against Arsenal on Sunday, but I would propose that Villa will actually offer more of an attacking threat, and it's just six clean sheets from 15 home league matches this season for the hosts.

