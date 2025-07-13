The Daily Acca: Goals in the CWC Final in this 9/2 Acca

No clean sheet for PSG against Chelsea

The state of New Jersey hosts today's Club World Cup Final, and I am backing the fans in the MetLife Stadium to see both participants find the net.

Chelsea's passage to the final has been relatively smooth, with only a couple of minor blips. They were beaten by Flamengo in their second group game, and needed extra-time to beat Benfica in the last 16, but since then they knocked out the Brazilian duo of Palmeiras and Fluminense in regular time.

PSG won five of their six matches, to continue the excellent form they have shown in 2025, with their best performance coming in the semis as they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0.

All five of their victories were to nil, but Enzo Maresca's Blues are more than capable of grabbing a goal here, and I actually expect this game to be a bit closer than the match-odds market suggests.

The English side finished their regular season in really good form, including them lifting the Europa Conference League. They have also scored 14 times so far in this tournament.

Over to Brazil now, where I expect Cruzeiro to take all three points in their Serie A fixture against Gremio.

The hosts are second in the table having taken 24 points from their opening dozen matches. They are currently on a seven game unbeaten run, and it's 16 points from a possible 18 on this ground - including victories over the Club World Cup duo, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Gremio are in 11th, and they are already on their second manager as Gustavo Quinteros was sacked in April following a disastrous four month spell in charge.

Former Brazil manager, Gustavo Quinteros, was appointed in late April for his second spell at the club, and while results have improved, it's just four points from a possible nine on the road, and their trio of opponents are all in the bottom six.

The break for the Club World Cup probably came at a good time for Fortaleza, as they had just lost four successive matches, but I fancy them to make a winning return in the league.

The selection are third from bottom of Serie A, but they have at least won two of six at home, and while they have been beaten three times, two of those came against Palmeiras and Cruzeiro, who are both currently in the top five.

As much as this is an away fixture for Ceara, given that they groundshare with Fortaleza, it's also kind of like a home game in some ways.

This derby is known as the "Clássico-Rei" which translates to Classic of Kings, but Ceara have had their own troubles of late, and they have just been beaten by Botafogo and Atletico MG.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Chelsea v PSG, and both Cruzeiro & Fortaleza to Win SBK 9/2

