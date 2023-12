Exciting duo to go on the attack

Bournemouth's goalscoring form to continue

Entertainment at Villa Park

Brighton and Brentford operate under a similar model, and I am expecting both teams to score when they meet at the Amex tonight.

The Seagulls saw a seven game unbeaten run come to an end at Chelsea at the weekend, but they still scored twice in that fixture, and we have to go back to a League Cup tie in September since they failed to find the net.

The Bees beat Luton 3-1, and they have scored in four of their six on the road this term - only coming up short at Newcastle and Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are slowly dropping down the league table following a run of just one win in seven, and they haven't kept a clean sheet in six.

Scoring goals hasn't been too much of an issue for Roy Hodgson's men, and BTTS backers have collected in four of their last five.

The Cherries are in good form - taking seven points from the last nine available - and they have found the net at least once in all of their last six league outings.

The highlight of the night comes from Villa Park, and goals will surely be on the agenda when Unai Emery's side entertain Manchester City.

The hosts are just a point behind the treble winners, and they dug deep to draw at Bournemouth on Sunday. It was their ninth game out of their last 10 to see this selection land, and they are on a run of five at home to have goals at both ends.

City's defence have gone missing in recent weeks, and they have now conceded 10 across their four latest outings. Travelling to Villa Park will be one of the last things that Pep Guardiola would have wanted.