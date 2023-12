Another goal-fest for Hull

Entertainment from South Wales

Blades to breach the Vilal defence

Only Ipswich and West Brom have stopped Bristol City from scoring at home this season, and while only five of their 11 at Ashton Gate have seen this selection land, two of those have come from their last three here.

Hull games are usually good for goals, and they have found the net at least once in nine of their 11 on the road. Seven of those 11 have seen BTTS backers collect, and that includes three of their last four.

Swansea were beaten at home by Middlesbrough last time, but they did score, and it took their run of BTTS matches to seven - three of which came on home soil.

Preston's form has been indifferent of late, and despite taking the lead against Watford last weekend, they still lost 1-5. It was their second match in a row to have goals at both ends, and Ryan Lowe will be expecting a reaction from his players.

Aston Villa will go top with yet another home victory tonight, and will that will likely be the case, I don't expect them to have things all their own way.

Pau Torres is out with injury, and Sheffield United have been improved since Chris Wilder returned - even if they lost at Chelsea last time.

Prior to those 1-0 wins over Man City and Arsenal, hadn't really been keeping clean sheets - even though they were still winning. Expect more of the same tonight.