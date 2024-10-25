The Daily Acca: Goals galore on Friday night

Goals to flow in Turin

More entertainment at the King Power

Fratton Park to see some goals

Torino head into tonight's fixture on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions, and as they are up against a newly promoted team, it's almost a bit of a must-win for them.

Como have held their own since their move into the top flight, but they are still only 14th with nine points from eight matches - although it is worth noting that five of those eight were on the road.

It's another away fixture here, but what I like about this selection is that three of their five have finished with both teams scoring, and the hosts are on a run of five games with no clean sheet for either side.

This East Midlands derby should be a lively affair tonight, and with both teams heading into the night on the back of victories, confidence will be high.

Leicester have now won two on the bounce, and even when they weren't winning early on in the campaign, they were showing enough to make me think they have a serious chance of survival this term.

Only one club outside of the top seven have scored more goals than they have, and BTTS backers have collected in seven of their eight fixtures.

Forest's stats aren't as good in that regard, but they have scored in all four of their away matches, and their last two have finished with goals at both ends.

Pompey are rock bottom of the Championship after 11 games, but there have been signs of improvement lately, and they gained their first success at QPR last weekend.

The Owls head to the South Coast sitting in 18th position, but Danny Rohl's men are also on an upward curve with just one defeat in five, and two wins.

Both of these clubs will view this as a winnable game, and while the BTTS stats aren't overly in our favour, I can't see either side sitting back and being happy with a point.

It's also worth noting that two of Wednesday's last three on their travels have finished with this selection landing, as have three of Portsmouth's last four overall.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Torino v Como, Leicester v Nottingham Forest & Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday SBK 5/1

