Coventry's goal run to continue

No clean sheets at the Den

Wounded Bayern to take it to Lazio

Goals have been a regular fixture in both of these team's matches of late, and BTTS backers should see this game as a good opportunity to collect.

The Sky Blues are currently on a run of 10 in all competitions to finish without a clean sheet for either side, and the same can be said for 11 of Plymouth's last 12.

Coventry need to go for the three points to keep pace with the top six, while the hosts are looking to keep the buffer between themselves and the relegation zone.

Ipswich are now six points behind Leeds in second, but this is one of their two games in hand, and while they haven't won many of late, Millwall are in even worse form.

The Lions have taken just one point from the last 15 available in the Championship, and they haven't won a game since New Year's Day.

As far as the goals go, five of their last seven here have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for all of Ipswich's last six outings.

Bayern turn their attentions to European success tonight, which should be a good distraction for them following their convincing loss to title rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, at the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel's men did sail through their Champions League group though, so I do make them favourites to qualify from this tie, but I don't see them keeping a clean sheet in Rome tonight.

Lazio's passage to the last 16 wasn't quite as smooth, but they are traditionally strong at home, and while they normally keep it pretty tight, they don't often face strikers of Harry Kane's calibre.